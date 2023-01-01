Tata veteran Krishna Kumar dies

Kumar served in key roles at multiple group companies and was especially instrumental in shaping the fortunes of the company’s packaged consumer goods arm, Tata Tea. In the year 2000, Tata Tea (now Tata Consumer Products Ltd), made an audacious bet when it acquired British tea maker Tetley, three times the size of the acquirer, for a staggering figure at the time—£271 million. Krishna Kumar was then vice-chairman at Tata Tea. The deal—the largest cross-border acquisition by an Indian firm at the time—put Tata Tea on the global map. He played a key role in the acquisition and integration of other companies, including Eight O’Clock Coffee in the US and Russia’s Grand Tea & Coffee.