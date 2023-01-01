Tata veteran Krishna Kumar dies

Krishna Kumar joined Tata Administrative Service in 1963, whereupon he was posted at Tata Finlay, Tata Group’s tea, coffee, and spices business that was a partnership between Tata and Finlay of Glasgow.
Tata Group veteran and former Tata Sons director R.K. Krishna Kumar, a close confidant of Ratan Tata and a key group executive who rose through the ranks at the sprawling conglomerate during a career spanning 50 years, died Sunday evening. He was 86.
Kumar served in key roles at multiple group companies and was especially instrumental in shaping the fortunes of the company’s packaged consumer goods arm, Tata Tea. In the year 2000, Tata Tea (now Tata Consumer Products Ltd), made an audacious bet when it acquired British tea maker Tetley, three times the size of the acquirer, for a staggering figure at the time—£271 million. Krishna Kumar was then vice-chairman at Tata Tea. The deal—the largest cross-border acquisition by an Indian firm at the time—put Tata Tea on the global map. He played a key role in the acquisition and integration of other companies, including Eight O’Clock Coffee in the US and Russia’s Grand Tea & Coffee.
Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said Krishna Kumar was a veteran Tata leader who made an enormous contribution to the group over his lifetime.
“I had the good fortune of knowing him, and what stood out was his deep sense of compassion as a human being. He always wanted to help the less privileged and positively impact their lives. We pray for the departed soul and will sorely miss him," he said in a statement Sunday evening.
Krishna Kumar joined Tata Administrative Service in 1963, whereupon he was posted at Tata Finlay, Tata Group’s tea, coffee, and spices business that was a partnership between Tata and Finlay of Glasgow. In 1988, Kumar became the joint managing director of Tata Tea; he was appointed managing director of the company in 1991.
In 1997, he moved on to serve as managing director of Indian Hotels and subsequently assumed the role of vice-chairman of Tata Tea. Krishna Kumar was a director on the board of Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of Tata Group, from 2002 till his retirement in July 2013.
Krishna Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009.
Krishna Kumar played an important role in Tata Group. He served as the lifetime trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the premier philanthropic Trusts of Tata Group, which together hold a 66% stake in Tata Sons, the main holding company of the Tata group of companies.
Krishna Kumar’s association with Ratan Tata continued even after he retired from the group in 2013. He was among the few executives whose services were retained by the chairman emeritus of Tata Group. He was among the five-member search committee appointed by Tata Sons to find a successor to Ratan Tata when he retired.
KK, as he was widely known at Bombay House, the Tata group headquarters, stood firmly by Ratan Tata when the latter had to contend with hostile group satraps, including Ajit Kerkar, who didn’t take kindly to Ratan Tata succeeding JRD Tata.
During the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, KK was among the first of the senior executives to reach along with Ratan Tata at midnight on the first day of the siege of the Taj Hotel. Then he, along with RNT, saw the tragedy unfold, with the latter playing the role of crisis manager.
KK was deeply religious and was known in the 1990s to frequent South Indian temples in Mumbai’s Matunga suburb, and was occasionally spotted buying flowers from the shops near the temple.
When KK retired, the Tatas brought out a short video, getting leading business executives to talk about the man.
“I will say that the pride we have in what we have been able to do in forming a partnership with Tata is steeped in the friendship, the relationship, the confidence, the trust and the sense of principle that Krishna Kumar has about the integrity and the ethics of doing the business right way," said Starbucks founder and CEO Howard Schultz in that video. Starbucks has a JV with Tata Consumer for its coffee retail chain.
“He would be admired for his humility; he would be admired for his sense of justice, his own personal value system. He lived by what he preached," Ratan Tata said when KK retired.
“He’s been a very dependable, a very straightforward colleague with whom one is able to confide, to seek, advise, a bouncing board and I hope to some extent he feels I have reciprocated in his times of dilemmas," Tata added.
He had very few failures. Some of them related to the acquisitions he enthusiastically led. Orient Express, the hotel chain, was one of them. KK could not close the acquisition after the Tatas built a sizeable stake in the British hotel chain.
He is survived by his wife Ratna, who was by his side when he died, his son Ajith, who is also the COO at Tata Consumer, daughter-in-law Joey and a grandson.
