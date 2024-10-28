Tata-Airbus C-295 key features: India’s first privately built aircraft has 5000 km range, multi-mission capability, more

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Tata-Airbus facility in Vadodara for manufacturing C-295 military aircraft. This multi-role aircraft features high-tech capabilities, including a powerful engine, a 5,000 km range, and versatility for various operations such as logistics and medical evacuations.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 11:50 AM IST
The Airbus C295 aircraft.
The Airbus C295 aircraft.(Eknath Shinde-X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility in Vadodara, paving the way for indigenous manufacturing of state-of-the-art C-295 military aircraft.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: India gets its first Airbus C295 aircraft. Why it matters

The C-295, manufactured by Airbus, is a multi-capability military aircraft with several high-tech features that give it an edge in battles.

All you need to know about C-295 aircraft

-C-295 aircraft is a highly versatile and efficient multi-role tactical airlifted. Because of its multiple features, the aircraft can be used in different operations related to logistic transfers, rescue operations, etc.

-The C-295 aircraft's name is a short form which aptly summarises its payload capacity, engine features, and other details. According to Airbus's official website, C stands for CASA, ‘2’ stands for the number of engines present in it, and 95 is the payload capacity of the engine, which is 9.5 tonnes.

Also Read | Tata-Airbus C-295 facility: 1st private assembly line, future export & more

-The C295 aircraft has a more powerful engine of the Pratt and Whitney Canada PW100 of 2645 hp, a new propeller, and a redesigned wing compared to its predecessor.

Key features of C-295 aircraft

The C-295 aircraft's high utility makes it extremely useful in operations related to tactical transport, cargo transport, medical evacuation, surveillance, etc. Here are the key features of the aircraft.

-The aircraft can lift up to nine tonnes of payload or as many as 71 troops at a maximum cruise of 260 knots (481 km).

-The aircraft is also capable of air-to-air refuelling of fixed wing and aircraft and helicopters.

Also Read | How social media fed politics and strained relations during 2024 polls

-The C-295 aircraft has a range of 5,000 km of range and an 11 hours of endurance. The aircraft is capable of short takeoff and landing (STOL), which allows it to land and take off on short, unpaved runways.

-The aircraft is fitted with a retractable landing gear and also has an unobstructed 12.69-meter-long pressurized cabin.

-The C-295 aircraft has a diverse feature to cruise at high altitudes as well as function at low level. It can fly up to 30,000 feet and is also able to retain excellent low-level flight characteristics. It has remarkable short take-off & landing (STOL) performance from unpaved, soft, and sandy/grass airstrips.

-The aircraft has been featured with two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127G turboprop engines that provide excellent manoeuvrability, outstanding hot-and-high performance, with fuel consumption for a very long endurance of up to 13 hours aloft.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTata-Airbus C-295 key features: India’s first privately built aircraft has 5000 km range, multi-mission capability, more

