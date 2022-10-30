Tata-Airbus project: India has huge business potential, Maruti Suzuki MD says

Tata-Airbus project: India has huge business potential, Maruti Suzuki MD says1 min read . 02:42 PM IST
- This facility at Vadodara would be manufacturing additional aircraft for Air Force requirements and exports, apart from making 40 aircraft.
With the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility for C-295 transport aircraft in Gujarat's Vadodara on be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 20 October, Maruti Suzuki MD Hisashi Takeuchi commented that it is a wise decision for any company to come to India as the country is a growing market.
With the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility for C-295 transport aircraft in Gujarat's Vadodara on be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 20 October, Maruti Suzuki MD Hisashi Takeuchi commented that it is a wise decision for any company to come to India as the country is a growing market.
"India is a growing market & there is a huge business potential here. For most of the companies abroad, this is a good market to enter into. It is a wise decision for any company to come to India," Takeuchi said on the Tata-Airbus project.
"India is a growing market & there is a huge business potential here. For most of the companies abroad, this is a good market to enter into. It is a wise decision for any company to come to India," Takeuchi said on the Tata-Airbus project.
Apart from this, the Maruti Suzuki MD said that the firm has expanded our Gujarat operations and in Haryana and started construction of our new factory.
Apart from this, the Maruti Suzuki MD said that the firm has expanded our Gujarat operations and in Haryana and started construction of our new factory.
Citing the 70 years anniversary of India-Japan cooperation, Takeuchi said, "We've a long history of progression between the two countries. The combination of these two cultures is a good match and will be strengthened further in future."
Citing the 70 years anniversary of India-Japan cooperation, Takeuchi said, "We've a long history of progression between the two countries. The combination of these two cultures is a good match and will be strengthened further in future."
Commenting on the other project – Bullet train – in Gujarat, Takeuchi said it is an important project and Japan is strongly supporting it.
Commenting on the other project – Bullet train – in Gujarat, Takeuchi said it is an important project and Japan is strongly supporting it.
Earlier the Defence Ministry had said that C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus. This facility at Vadodara would be manufacturing additional aircraft for Air Force requirements and exports, apart from making 40 aircraft.
Earlier the Defence Ministry had said that C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus. This facility at Vadodara would be manufacturing additional aircraft for Air Force requirements and exports, apart from making 40 aircraft.
According to details, consortium of European defence major Airbus and the Tata group will manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Vadodara with a ₹22,000 crore project.
According to details, consortium of European defence major Airbus and the Tata group will manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Vadodara with a ₹22,000 crore project.
India had sealed the deal with Airbus Defence and Space for the 56 C-295 aircraft to replace the ageing Avro-748 planes of the IAF in September 2021.
India had sealed the deal with Airbus Defence and Space for the 56 C-295 aircraft to replace the ageing Avro-748 planes of the IAF in September 2021.