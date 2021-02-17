Tata-BigBasket deal comes as online grocery sales pick pace

In its third quarter earnings call, FMCG company Dabur India’s top management said that e-commerce is structurally set to become a bigger channel. “The behaviour is currently skewed towards urban and millennial consumers," said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive, Dabur India. Malhotra said e-commerce will also compliment modern trade and have a rub-off effect on large stores as retailers such as DMart and Reliance Retail enhance their delivery services and online capabilities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}