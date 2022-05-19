Tata-Mistry case: Ratan Tata appreciates Supreme Court ruling. Read here

Tata-Mistry case: Ratan Tata appreciates Supreme Court ruling. Read here1 min read . 02:29 PM IST
Hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the review petition by Cyrus Mistry in the protracted Tata versus Mistry legal dispute, well-known industrialist Ratan Tata has expresses his "grateful appreciation" of the judgement passed by the SC.
“We would like to express our grateful appreciation of the judgement passed and upheld by the Supreme Court today," the Tata Trusts Chairman tweeted.
He added, “It reinforces the value system and the ethics of our judiciary."
The SC has dismissed a plea of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group seeking a review of the 2021 verdict, which had upheld the Tata group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata Sons.
A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, however, ordered the deletion of certain remarks made against Cyrus Mistry in the March 2021 verdict.
Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Tata group, said the court may permit the deletion of one or a few sentences not for the reasons given in the application of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group.
The top court on March 26, 2021, had set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Mistry as the executive chairman of USD 100-billion salt-to-software conglomerate.
The apex court had also dismissed a plea of Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeking the separation of ownership interests in Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL).
Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as the chairman of TSPL in 2012 but was ousted four years later.
