In a major victory for the Tata Group, the Supreme Court on Friday set aside the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the conglomerate.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian set aside the order of NCLAT of December 17, 2019, which ordered the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons.

"The order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dated December 18, 2019 is set aside," the bench said.

The court said, "All the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and those by Shapoorji Pallonji Group are liable to be dismissed."

Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group had told the top court On December 17 that removal of Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons in a board meeting held in October 2016 was akin to a “blood sport" and “ambush" and was in complete violation of principles of corporate governance and pervasive violation of Articles of Association in the process.

Tata Group, on other hand, had vehemently opposed the allegations and said there was no wrong doing and the board was well within its right to remove Mistry as the chairman.

Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 but was ousted four years later.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via