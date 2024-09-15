Tatanagar-Patna, Deoghar-Varanasi among 6 new Vande Bharat trains to be flagged of today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off six new Vande Bharat trains for different locations on Sunday. PM Modi will travel to Jharkhand and flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am, said a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The six Vande Bharat Express trains, yet to be launched, will improve the connectivity on these routes:

1) Tatanagar – Patna

2) Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah

3) Brahmapur - Tatanagar

4) Gaya - Howrah

5) Deoghar – Varanasi

6) Rourkela - Howrah

Deoghar-Varanasi route: This service will travel via the Kiul-Gaya route in Bihar, with a scheduled stop at Nawada. The Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week, except Tuesday, The Times of India quoted Eastern Railway’s chief public relations officer Kausik Mitra as saying.

Tatanagar-Berhampur: The train will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. This marks the fourth Vande Bharat Express for Odisha.

Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah: The train will connect three states Bihar Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Gaya - Howrah: It will also run six days a week , except Thursday.

"As of date (September 14, 2024), with a fleet of 54 trains (108 services), Vande Bharat has completed a total of around 36,000 trips and carried over 3.17 crore passengers,” the Railway Ministry said.