The opposition has been attacking the state government after a consortium of European aviation firm Airbus and the Tata group selected Vadodara in Gujarat for a ₹22,000-crore project to manufacture military aircraft. Aaditya claimed that this was the fourth major project for which other states were chosen over Maharashtra. The Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, the Medical Device Park, the Bulk Drugs Park, and the Tata-Airbus projects were planned in Maharashtra, but have now chosen other states.

