Tatkal Reservation Scheme was introduced by the Indian Railways in 1997 to cater to the passengers travelling in short notice and save such passengers from the clutches of unscrupulous elements
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian Railways is one of the largest railway networks in the world and caters to to more than 2 crore passengers each day. The Tatkal Reservation scheme of Indian Railways was started in 1997 to cater to the passengers travelling on short notices to protect them against unscrupulous elements/touts. A specific percentage of seats in each train is reserved for Takal quota.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian Railways is one of the largest railway networks in the world and caters to to more than 2 crore passengers each day. The Tatkal Reservation scheme of Indian Railways was started in 1997 to cater to the passengers travelling on short notices to protect them against unscrupulous elements/touts. A specific percentage of seats in each train is reserved for Takal quota.
Zonal Railways have been given the authority to designate Tatkal accommodations in various classes by taking into account the availability of accommodations and the usage patterns in each class over the previous financial year.
Zonal Railways have been given the authority to designate Tatkal accommodations in various classes by taking into account the availability of accommodations and the usage patterns in each class over the previous financial year.
The accommodation so earmarked, however, in no case can exceed the maximum of 30% of capacity of coach depending on the utilisation of this quota during the last six-month period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The accommodation so earmarked, however, in no case can exceed the maximum of 30% of capacity of coach depending on the utilisation of this quota during the last six-month period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Out of the total berth potential of around 15.14 lakhs berths/seats per day on an average, around 3.05 lakh seats/berths are available for booking under Tatkal or Premium Tatkal scheme every day, that is, approximately 20.16% of the total accommodation.
Out of the total berth potential of around 15.14 lakhs berths/seats per day on an average, around 3.05 lakh seats/berths are available for booking under Tatkal or Premium Tatkal scheme every day, that is, approximately 20.16% of the total accommodation.
Additionally, zonal Railways have been given instructions to implement the Tatkal scheme in passenger trains whose average utilisation during the previous fiscal year was greater than 60%.
Additionally, zonal Railways have been given instructions to implement the Tatkal scheme in passenger trains whose average utilisation during the previous fiscal year was greater than 60%.
Timings to book a Tatkal ticket
'Tatkal' literally means 'immediately'. Tatkal Booking starts a day prior to the day of journey e.g. for a journey on 3rd on a month, bookings would open on 2nd; however, the day of journey is defined as the day of chart preparation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Timings to book a Tatkal ticket
'Tatkal' literally means 'immediately'. Tatkal Booking starts a day prior to the day of journey e.g. for a journey on 3rd on a month, bookings would open on 2nd; however, the day of journey is defined as the day of chart preparation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In other words, the Tatkal booking system is opened one day in advance against the timing of the train from the station of origin.
In other words, the Tatkal booking system is opened one day in advance against the timing of the train from the station of origin.
- The Tatkal booking starts at 10:00 am for AC classes
To give advantage to passengers booking tickets by themselves and to reduce load on the server, all authorised ticketing agents of Indian Railways/IRCTC have been restricted from booking Tatkal tickets between 10:00 am and 10:15 sm for tickets in AC classes and between 11:00 am and 11:15 am for non-AC classes on the opening day of reservation.
To give advantage to passengers booking tickets by themselves and to reduce load on the server, all authorised ticketing agents of Indian Railways/IRCTC have been restricted from booking Tatkal tickets between 10:00 am and 10:15 sm for tickets in AC classes and between 11:00 am and 11:15 am for non-AC classes on the opening day of reservation.
How many Tatkal tickets can be booked at once?
Only a maximum of 4 Passengers per PNR can be booked for Tatkal tickets.
How many Tatkal tickets can be booked at once?
Only a maximum of 4 Passengers per PNR can be booked for Tatkal tickets.
A person is allowed to book only 2 tickets (either Sleeper or AC) per day from 8 am to 12 noon on an IP address.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A person is allowed to book only 2 tickets (either Sleeper or AC) per day from 8 am to 12 noon on an IP address.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
The web services agents of IRCTC have been permitted to book only one Tatkal ticket per train per day on the internet.
The web services agents of IRCTC have been permitted to book only one Tatkal ticket per train per day on the internet.
Tatkal bookings are allowed in all classes except First AC.
Tatkal bookings are allowed in all classes except First AC.
What are the additional charges levied on Tatkal tickets?
Tatkal charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10% of basic fare for second class and 30% of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum fares.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
What are the additional charges levied on Tatkal tickets?
Tatkal charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10% of basic fare for second class and 30% of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum fares.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Class of TravelMinimum charges
Class of TravelMinimum charges
Reserved Second Sitting (2S) ₹10
Reserved Second Sitting (2S) ₹10
Sleeper ₹100
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sleeper ₹100
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
AC Chair Car ₹125
AC Chair Car ₹125
AC 3-tier ₹300
AC 3-tier ₹300
AC 2-tier ₹400
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
AC 2-tier ₹400
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Executive ₹400
Executive ₹400
Class of TravelMaximum charges
Class of TravelMaximum charges
Reserved Second Sitting (2S) ₹15
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Reserved Second Sitting (2S) ₹15
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sleeper ₹200
Sleeper ₹200
AC Chair Car ₹225
AC Chair Car ₹225
AC 3-tier ₹400
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
AC 3-tier ₹400
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
AC 2-tier ₹500
AC 2-tier ₹500
Executive ₹500
Executive ₹500
In case the total run of the train is less than distance restriction, end fare is applicable. Which means, fare from originating station to destination station will be charged.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In case the total run of the train is less than distance restriction, end fare is applicable. Which means, fare from originating station to destination station will be charged.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Can a Tatkal ticket be cancelled?
A passenger can cancel Tatkal tickets but no refund will be granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.
Can a Tatkal ticket be cancelled?
A passenger can cancel Tatkal tickets but no refund will be granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.
For contingent cancellation and wait-listed Tatkal ticket cancellations, charges will be deducted as per existing Railway rules.
For contingent cancellation and wait-listed Tatkal ticket cancellations, charges will be deducted as per existing Railway rules.
However, refund is awarded on Tatkal tickets in certain circumstances, for instance,
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
However, refund is awarded on Tatkal tickets in certain circumstances, for instance,
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-If the train is delayed by more than 3 hours at the journey originating point of the passenger & not the boarding point if the passenger's journey originating point and boarding point are different.
-If the train is delayed by more than 3 hours at the journey originating point of the passenger & not the boarding point if the passenger's journey originating point and boarding point are different.
-If the train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travel.
-If the train is to run on a diverted route and passenger is not willing to travel.
-If the train is to run on diverted route and boarding station or the destination or both the stations are not on the diverted route.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-If the train is to run on diverted route and boarding station or the destination or both the stations are not on the diverted route.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-In case of non attachment of coach in which Tatkal accommodation has been earmarked and the passenger has not been provided accommodation in the same class.
-In case of non attachment of coach in which Tatkal accommodation has been earmarked and the passenger has not been provided accommodation in the same class.
-If the party has been accommodated in lower class and does not want to travel. In case the party travels in lower class, the passenger will be given refund of difference of fare and also the difference of Tatkal charges, if any.
-If the party has been accommodated in lower class and does not want to travel. In case the party travels in lower class, the passenger will be given refund of difference of fare and also the difference of Tatkal charges, if any.