Tauktae update: Cyclone likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by today morning

The deep depression near Kochi is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning, the Indian Navy has informed.

"#CycloneTauktae-Update 1-Deep depression 240 Nm NW off Kochi on 14th evening very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Tauktae by 15th morning," read a tweet by the spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy has assured full support to the state administrations as cyclonic storm Tauktae approaches the western coast of India.

"#IndianNavy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby for rendering full support to State administrations as Cyclonic Storm #Tauktae approaches Western Coast of India ", informed the Indian Navy in a tweet.

Deep depression on Lakshadweep

Earlier on Friday, the ministry of earth science had stated that the deep depression over Lakshadweep will intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

"The deep depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and the east-central Arabian sea moved north-north-eastwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centres at 1730 hours IST on 14 May over Lakshadweep area near latitude 11.6°N and longitude 72.6°E, about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 290 km west-southwest of Kannur (Kerala), 1060 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat)," the ministry said in a tweet.

The cyclonic storm is very likely to intensify further during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by the morning of 18 May.

People relocated

A total of 308 people from 78 families have been relocated from disaster-prone areas to relief camps in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram where the IMD has issued a red alert.

Thiruvananthapuram district collector Navjot Khosa said that 32 houses were partially destroyed and one house was completely destroyed in the district due to the heavy rains.

"About 318 buildings have been set up in different parts of the district to open relief camps in case more people need to be relocated," she said.

Khosa said arrangements have been made to relocate Covid-19 patients staying at home to the nearest domicile care centre in case they need to be relocated.

Meanwhile, in low lying areas of Kaladi and in coastal areas of Poonthura, water entered the house due to continuous rain during the night.

Acting on the IMD warning to fishermen, the state disaster management authority on Thursday banned fishing on the coast till further notice.

The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen to not venture into the sea till 17 May.

On 3 December 2020, cyclone Burevi made landfall in Kerala and adjoining areas.

