Tauktae update: Cyclone likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by today morning

Indian Navy has assured full support to the state administrations as cyclonic storm Tauktae approaches the western coast of India
A total of 308 people from 78 families have been relocated from disaster-prone areas to relief camps in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram
The deep depression near Kochi is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning, the Indian Navy has informed.
"#CycloneTauktae-Update 1-Deep depression 240 Nm NW off Kochi on 14th evening very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Tauktae by 15th morning," read a tweet by the spokesperson of the Indian Navy.
"#IndianNavy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby for rendering full support to State administrations as Cyclonic Storm #Tauktae approaches Western Coast of India ", informed the Indian Navy in a tweet.
Deep depression on Lakshadweep
Earlier on Friday, the ministry of earth science had stated that the deep depression over Lakshadweep will intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.
"The deep depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and the east-central Arabian sea moved north-north-eastwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centres at 1730 hours IST on 14 May over Lakshadweep area near latitude 11.6°N and longitude 72.6°E, about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 290 km west-southwest of Kannur (Kerala), 1060 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat)," the ministry said in a tweet.
The cyclonic storm is very likely to intensify further during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by the morning of 18 May.