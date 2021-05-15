Tauktae update: Cyclone likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by today morning

"The deep depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and the east-central Arabian sea moved north-north-eastwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centres at 1730 hours IST on 14 May over Lakshadweep area near latitude 11.6°N and longitude 72.6°E, about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 290 km west-southwest of Kannur (Kerala), 1060 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat)," the ministry said in a tweet.

