MUMBAI : Suburban train services on Central and Western Railways were affected on Monday due to heavy rains and gusty winds in the wake of cyclone Tauktae heading towards the coast of Gujarat, officials said.

Services between CSMT and Wadala on Central Railway's Harbour line were suspended on Monday from 1:20pm due to water-logging on the tracks near Masjid station.

CR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar said water-logging was observed on the Up (going towards CSMT) and Down (going towards Panvel) tracks at Masjid station after which services were suspended on the corridor from 1:20pm.

He tweeted that trains on CR's suburban mainline, trans-harbour, BSU (Uran) and Wadala-Panvel routes were operational.

A tree-fall was also reported on the overhead wire at Dombivali on the CSMT-Kalyan section in the afternoon though no train was passing through at the time, officials said.

Earlier in the day, a tree fell on the overhead wire between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli stations, while services on the Harbour line were affected for a while after a vinyl banner fell on the overhead wire due to gusty winds, they added.

The disruptions on WR were in the latter part of the day, officials said, due to a tree-fall and tin sheets falling on overhead wires amid gusty winds.

These incidents took place in Churchgate, Dahisar, Virar, Umroli and Palghar stations, an official said.

WR CPRO Sumit Thakur said train services were affected in Virar after a tin sheet from a mall fell on the overhead wire, and it had to be removed after switching off electricity in the section.

In Dahisar too, a plastic sheet fell on the tracks from outside, while in Umroli, a roof cover touched the overhead wire, he said.

A tree fell on the UP fast line between Churchgate and Marine Lines which led to the suspension of both fast lines between the two stations, Thakur said.

On CR, train services between Nilje and Taloja stations were affected at 7:30pm after a Maharashtra State Electricity Board transmission line wire touched the rail overhead wire, due to which an outstation train had to be regulated at Panvel station, an official said.

While close to eight million people use the suburban system of Central and Western Railways in Mumbai and its metropolitan region daily, the services currently are available only to those mandated by the Maharashtra government amid 'break the chain' restrictions in place for the COVID-19 outbreak. PTI KK BNM BNM

