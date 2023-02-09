Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his Lok Sabha address to thank Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday - a rare moment of camaraderie amid a Session marked with verbal skirmishes. Opposition leaders have sought a JPC probe into the allegations levelled by the recent Hindenburg report, with many taking the PM to task.

The opposition parties kept up their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenberg-Adani row on Wednesday, with some MPs staging a walkout during the Prime Minister's reply.

“Thank you Shashi ji," the PM had remarked in the middle of his speech as the lawmaker came back to the House. According to reports, he had been the first to enter as the Opposition MPs returned.

The appreciative remark has since fuelled jibes from the BJP ranks about a ‘division’ within the Congress.

“Congress ka batwara ho gaya," some BJP MPs shouted as the PM smiled.

Tharoor for his part lauded the PM's speech even as h noted that Modi had not answered any of the question posed by the Opposition.

“PM gave a good speech but he didn't answer any of the questions that were asked by the Opposition…Aside from this, it was unworthy of the PM to attack Congress for terrorist incidents during UPA rule. Those were attacks on India, not on Congress. We did not politicise Pulwama, Uri, Pathankot, Sagrota, as examples of BJP enabling terror. Speak for India, Narendra Modi ji!" he said.

