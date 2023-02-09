Taunts for Cong but love for Tharoor: When PM Modi thanked Cong MP in Parliament
The opposition parties kept up their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenberg-Adani row on Wednesday, with some MPs staging a walkout during the Prime Minister's reply.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his Lok Sabha address to thank Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday - a rare moment of camaraderie amid a Session marked with verbal skirmishes. Opposition leaders have sought a JPC probe into the allegations levelled by the recent Hindenburg report, with many taking the PM to task.
