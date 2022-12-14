Tawang conflict: Here's Arvind Kejriwal's solution to teach China a 'lesson'2 min read . 07:38 PM IST
On 9 December, Indian soldiers repelled a unilateral attempt by Chinese troops to change the status quo in the sector's Line of Actual Control
Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, urged the government to halt all trade with China on Wednesday in response to China's most recent border incursion, which occurred in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week. Why don't we stop doing business with China, the Aam Aadmi Party leader exclaimed, adding that doing so would give Beijing "lessons" and help India's economy.
"Why don't we stop our trade with China? Most of the goods imported from China are made in India. China will get a lesson from this and employment will be created in India," the Delhi CM and AAP national convener declared.
News agency PTI reported that as measured by the difference between imports and exports, the India-China trade deficit surpassed $51.5 billion from April through October of this fiscal year. In the aforementioned period, exports to China totaled $8.77 billion, while imports from China totaled $60.27 billion, according to information provided to parliament.
Kejriwal was not the only chief minister to respond to China's efforts to alter the current situation at the international border. The chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel criticised the Narendra Modi administration for forbidding a debate in Parliament.
The Congress leader reminded the prime minister of his "laal aankh" jab from the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.
When China violated the border, Modi threatened to "show laal aankh" to them and mentioned having a "56-inch chest."
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, also took the podium. He praised the valiant Indian soldiers and retaliated against the Congress after it criticised Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, for taking too long to confirm the Tawang incident.
"Indian Army looking at Chinese in the eye. Our Army will decide when to share what information.. whom to take into confidence... will happen on basis of Army's strategy. Defence minister will share info... with Army's consent," Sarma said.
Chinese and Indian troops engaged in combat in Tawang on December 9. The government claimed that India made a "firm and resolute" response and forced a retreat.
On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to "unilaterally" change the status quo at Yangtse area in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.
In contrast to the fighting in Galwan in June 2020, Rajnath Singh, told Parliament that there were no deaths and no serious injuries among Indian soldiers.
Defense sources told news agency ANI that the Indian Air Force had also been activated; "in the last few weeks there have been occasions when our jets had to be scrambled..." to take down enemy drones.
According to AFP, China declared the border situation to be "stable" on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies)
