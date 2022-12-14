Tawang conflict: Here's Arvind Kejriwal's solution to teach China a 'lesson'

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, urged the government to halt all trade with China on Wednesday in response to China's most recent border incursion, which occurred in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week. Why don't we stop doing business with China, the Aam Aadmi Party leader exclaimed, adding that doing so would give Beijing "lessons" and help India's economy.

