Tax Bill proposes reforms to attract global capital, boost Make in India

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday introduced the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, proposing tax and regulatory reforms aimed at attracting foreign capital, strengthening India's manufacturing ecosystem and improving ease of doing business.

The Bill seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income Tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026.

The Bill proposes to simplify the rules governing offshore investment funds managed from India by retaining only essential safeguards against misuse and round-tripping. The move aims to encourage global fund managers to relocate to India without risking their overseas funds being treated as having a taxable presence in the country.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What reforms does the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 propose for foreign capital in India? ⌵ The Bill aims to attract foreign capital by simplifying rules for offshore investment funds, restoring tax exemptions on dividends for investors in REITs and InvITs, and easing compliance for foreign cloud companies and data centers. 2 How will the proposed tax exemptions under the Bill impact India's manufacturing ecosystem? ⌵ The Bill extends tax exemptions for foreign companies supplying machinery to electronics manufacturers and establishes a 15-year tax exemption for storage of electronic components, thereby promoting long-term investments in the manufacturing sector. 3 Why is the government proposing to revise regulations for Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in the Bill? ⌵ The revisions aim to unify tax treatment for SPVs under business trusts, exempting dividends from tax to investors while increasing the surcharge on SPVs, thus addressing investors' demands and aiming for a revenue-neutral outcome. 4 How does the Bill seek to encourage investment in the diamond industry? ⌵ The Bill proposes a 15-year tax exemption for foreign entities involved in the diamond trade in specified zones, making India a more attractive hub for rough diamond trading. 5 What measures does the Bill include to enhance the appeal of fund management in India? ⌵ The Bill simplifies eligibility conditions for investment funds, retaining only five of the original thirteen requirements, thus improving flexibility for fund managers and attracting both domestic and global investment strategies.

The proposal would apply across India, including the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), providing greater flexibility in the choice of operating locations.

The Bill proposes to restore the tax exemption on dividends received by investors in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), even where the underlying special purpose vehicle has shifted to the new tax regime.

To keep the change revenue-neutral, an additional surcharge would be levied on such special-purpose vehicles rather than taxing investors. The proposal is intended to protect small investors while providing further impetus for investment in real estate and infrastructure.

Foreign capital and Make in India In another measure aimed at attracting foreign investment, the Bill proposes to remove separate government notification requirements for foreign cloud companies and Indian data centres, and to permit leased data centre models rather than restricting operations to owned facilities. Compliance would be limited to a prescribed reporting requirement.

To strengthen domestic manufacturing under the Make in India initiative, the Bill proposes extending by 10 years the existing tax exemption for foreign companies supplying machinery and tools to Indian electronics manufacturers, bringing the total exemption period to 15 years, or until FY41.

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It also defines the electronic goods covered under the provision, including mobile phones, laptops, personal computers, tablets, servers and their key parts and accessories, with the objective of removing ambiguity and supporting long-term investments.

The Bill further proposes a full 15-year tax exemption for foreign companies storing electronic components in customs bonded warehouses for supply to domestic contract manufacturers, replacing the existing safe harbour regime under which such income was taxed on a presumptive basis.

The proposed legislation also seeks to position India as a larger hub for the global rough diamond trade by granting a 15-year tax exemption to foreign diamond miners and related entities, including sightholders, brokers, aggregators and tender and auction entities selling rough diamonds in notified special zones.

Greater flexibility for fund managers Sameer Gupta, national tax leader at EY India, said the changes relating to business trusts address a long-standing demand of investors. “The proposal creates uniformity, and now dividends declared by any SPV (whether under the old regime or new regime) under a business trust will be exempt in the hands of unit holders," Gupta said.

He added that exempting investors while increasing the surcharge at the SPV level is a preferred outcome and should offset the higher corporate tax burden.

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On the proposed relaxation of conditions for eligible investment funds, Gupta said the changes would significantly improve the country's attractiveness as a fund management jurisdiction.

“Of the original 13 conditions applicable to qualify as an eligible investment fund, only five remain, with key relaxations that include removal of investor diversification, investment concentration norms, minimum remuneration thresholds, and restrictions on investments in associates,” he said.