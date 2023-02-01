Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to this story

- Fiscal Deficit: While presenting the Modi government's last full budget in parliament, FM Sitharaman said that India will focus on economic growth and job creation and cut down fiscal deficit. The government will target a budget deficit of 5.9% of GDP for FY24 as compared to 6.4% for the current fiscal year. Fiscal deficit would be brought down to below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26, the FM added.