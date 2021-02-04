NEW DELHI : All tax breaks will be phased out in the future while keeping the tax rate low and any need for supporting sectors of the industry will be done by higher public spending which yields better results, a government official said on Thursday in a clear articulation of what will be the government’s tax policy in the near term.

If we need to promote a particular sector, it is not necessary that we always have to take recourse to direct tax concessions, said Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, joint secretary in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

“There are other ways of helping those sectors by creating expenditure on those sectors which may have a more direct result than support through taxation, particularly in light of the fact that we have reduced tax rate in the past with the understanding that all those concessions and deductions will be phased out and the planning of the government is that we need to keep the deductions and exemptions to the minimum and slowly phase them out while keeping the tax rate at a very reasonable low rate," said Varshney. He was addressing industry leaders at a post-budget interaction organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The official’s explanation comes after the Union budget proposed to scale up healthcare and capital spending sharply in FY22, disregarding any credit rating implications due to the swelling fiscal deficit, 9.5% of GDP this fiscal and 6.8% in the next.

In response to a request from industry representatives for further incentives to home buyers, Varshney said, “Keep that in mind that the idea of the government is not to tinker with all these exemptions, deductions, thresholds etc. and particular sectors are being taken care of by direct allocation on expenditure side. That has been the thinking of the government," said Varshney.

This indicates the tax breaks which expire in coming years will not be renewed which may make the alternative lower tax rates that come without any tax breaks more attractive to businesses and individuals. The government had in 2019 offered a low tax regime without tax breaks to businesses and last year to individuals. Tax incentives come in the nature of deductions allowed from taxable income or outright exemption from tax. In some cases, the government allows deduction of investments made in a year from the taxable income, which is in the nature of accelerated depreciation.

In the July 2019 budget for FY20, the government had offered investment linked deduction to ‘sunrise industries’ setting up factories in India and offered extra deduction of interest paid on loans taken for buying affordable house. The latter incentive has now been extended till March 2022.

However, when the government offered incentive to attract fresh investments into local manufacturing of automobiles, medical devices and electronic components last year, it opted for cash payment (production linked incentive scheme) to companies rather than a tax break.

Varshney also said the government will come out with a circular about tax residence for FY21 to give relief to individuals stuck in the country due to the pandemic.

CBDT chairman PC Mody who was also present on the occasion, said the government’s effort was to bring tax certainty. The objectives of certainty and fairness in taxation and facilitation of tax payers are what the government is continuously working on, said Mody.

