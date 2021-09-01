Tax department clarifies on billionaire's round vs square papad tweet

Harsh Goenka claimed that round 'papad' is exempted from the tax while a square 'papad' attracts it.

The government's indirect taxation department issued a clarification Tuesday on the GST rate on 'papad' after Harsh Goenka claimed that round 'papad' is exempted from the tax while a square 'papad' attracts it. Sharing the post, the chairman of RPG Enterprises had tweeted, "Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and a square papad attracts GST ? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic?"

Responding to the post, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, clarified, "Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad. This notification is available at http://cbic.gov.in."

GST is an indirect tax that has replaced many indirect taxes in India such as excise duty, VAT, services tax. The Goods and Service Tax Act was passed in Parliament on 29th March 2017 and came into effect on 1st July 2017.

The GST is applicable on all goods and services except on alcoholic beverages and petroleum products.

