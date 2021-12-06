New Delhi: The Income Tax department has conducted searches in West Bengal and Odisha in the case of a Kolkata-based construction material producer and a Delhi-based taxpayer with a company in a low-tax jurisdiction, the department said in a statement on Monday.

The search on the Kolkata-based group held on 1 December covered more than 20 premises spread over West Bengal and Odisha and has led to detection of total unaccounted income of around ₹100 crore, the department said.

The search unearthed various methods of tax evasion adopted by the group, it said. A large number of incriminating evidences in the form of documents and digital data demonstrating high-value unaccounted cash payments, unaccounted cash purchase and sales, suppression of production, etc. have been found and seized, the department said.

A preliminary analysis of these reveals that many shell companies are run by the group to provide accommodation entries—bogus transactions--to its flagship concerns. These shell entities were found to have routed back their unaccounted money in the guise of share capital or unsecured loan into the books of account, the department said. The search also resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash and jewellery too.

The second case showed that a taxpayer in Delhi had created a beneficiary trust and an underlying company in a low tax overseas jurisdiction. The residence and business premises of the assessee were covered in the search action last month.

The search revealed that these undisclosed entities in low tax overseas jurisdictions were holding assets worth Rs. 40 crore in the form of immovable and movable assets. The taxpayer was availing handling services of a foreign bank having branches in India, the department said.

