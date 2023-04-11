Tax department conducts searches in relation to some cooperative banks in Karnataka

Tax department conducts searches in relation to some cooperative banks in Karnataka2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:41 PM IST
These cooperative Banks have been found to be engaged in routing of funds of various business entities of their customers, in a manner, so as to abet them to evade their tax liabilities, finance ministry said
NEW DELHI : The Income Tax Department has carried out search and seizure operation in the case of some cooperative banks in Karnataka on 31 March, 2023.
