Income Tax department could demand ₹500 crore from Congress in reassessment order: Report
For AY 2018-19 ₹135 crore has already been recovered from the Grand Old Party. Besides, the next date of hearing for notice related AY 1994-95 in Supreme Court is April 1.
The Income Tax department is expected to issue a reassessment order for the assessment years spanning from 2014-15 to 2020-21 by March 31 in the matter of Indian National Congress (INC), Business Line reported.
