New Delhi: The Income Tax department has busted a network of 115 shell companies linked to a business group based in Kanpur and Delhi engaged in pan masala production and real estate.

The department said preliminary figures from the search showed unaccounted transactions of more than ₹400 crore. It has also found cash of more than ₹52 lakh and more than seven kilogram of gold. The tax authority did not disclose the identity of the business group.

The department said in an official statement that it had conducted a search on the group on Thursday covering 31 premises across Kanpur, Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi and Kolkata.

It alleged that the group has been earning huge amounts through unaccounted sale of pan masala and unaccounted real estate business. This unaccounted income was allegedly laundered back into the companies through what the department called was “a vast link of shell companies."

Digital and paper evidence found during search revealed a nationwide network of such paper companies created by the group, the statement said.

The directors of these companies were persons of no financial means. While some of them had not been filing income tax returns, others who filed reported meagre amounts, the department said. Field investigations revealed that these paper companies did not exist at the addresses mentioned and never conducted any business, the statement said.

On Wednesday, the department had conducted searches on more than 20 premises of a business group in Jharkhand dealing in building construction and real estate. The searches are carried out on entities that throw up a red flag in the tax department’s analysis of transactions.

