Tax department detects 200 crore unaccounted income of two Kerala firms

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department has detected alleged unaccounted income of about ₹200 crore in searches conducted in two groups engaged in quarry operations in Kerala, as per an official statement.

The search covered more than 35 premises across districts of Kottayam, Eranakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur, the statement said.

During the search, incriminating documents and digital evidence have been found, including a parallel set of books of account recording entries of actual sales and receipt of cash, the statement said. These showed the quarry operators were allegedly indulging in large scale suppression of sales made in cash including the fact that these transactions were not recorded in the regular books of account.

The correlation of these evidences indicated that unaccounted cash so generated was systematically invested in acquisition of immovable properties, used for the business of cash loans, and unrecorded capital investments in other businesses, the tax department said. The search team has also gathered evidences of substantial cash deposits in undisclosed bank accounts.

The assessees have been found to have sold immovable properties without duly accounting for the capital gains arising from such transactions, the statement said. During the search, officials also seized unaccounted cash of more than ₹2.30 crore, the statement said.

