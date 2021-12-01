NEW DELHI: The income tax department has detected more than ₹500 crore in undisclosed income of a jewellery exporter based in Jaipur after searches conducted last month, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Of this, the exporter has admitted undisclosed income of ₹72 crore, the statement said. The entity is engaged in manufacturing and export of jewellery and coloured gemstones. The search covered more than 50 premises at different locations in and around Jaipur.

The department said during the search, it was found that semi-precious and precious stones imported from African countries are processed in Jaipur. “The yield of cut and polished stones is suppressed and part of it is sold in cash, generating unaccounted income which is not recorded in the books of accounts. Such unaccounted income is then deployed to earn interest by providing cash loans through a finance broker," the department said.

The search team seized documentary and digital evidences of disbursements of such cash loans and interest earned on it, the department said adding that the nature of these transactions has been admitted by the finance broker.

Apart from this, incriminating evidences related to unaccounted sales and purchases, difference in stock, non-genuine unsecured loans and share application money, etc. have also been found. Documents have been found from entities of the group operating from special economic zone, indicating that they are indulging in unfair practices for declaring higher profits from these units as the income from these units is eligible for tax exemption, the department alleged in its statement.

