The department said during the search, it was found that semi-precious and precious stones imported from African countries are processed in Jaipur. “The yield of cut and polished stones is suppressed and part of it is sold in cash, generating unaccounted income which is not recorded in the books of accounts. Such unaccounted income is then deployed to earn interest by providing cash loans through a finance broker," the department said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}