The Income Tax department said on Monday it has detected ₹400 crore of irregularities in a diversified business group during searches conducted in Haryana.

More than 30 premises of the group which is engaged in production of inverter, batteries and plywood were searched last week.

The department said that during the search, a parallel set of books of account recording the entries of cash transactions of purchase, sale, payment of wages, and other expenses of the group entities and transactions of investment in immovable properties was found.

These evidences showed alleged generation of cash by suppression of sales to the extent of about 40% of the actual sales, the department said. A first analysis of evidence showed that this group has suppressed sales to the tune of Rs.400 crore in the last three years, the department stated.

In the case of a battery manufacturing firm within the group, the search team detected proof of alleged payment of wages and purchase of raw materials in cash totalling Rs.110 crore which has not been recorded in the books of account.

In the case of certain entities, suspicious purchases exceeding Rs.40 crore from non-existent entities have also been identified, the department alleged. It said that the unaccounted cash generated is allegedly invested in immovable properties of key persons of the plywood and lead refining businesses.

The search team seized unaccounted cash of more than ₹6 crores and jewellery worth about ₹2 crores and placed 22 bank lockers under restraint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.