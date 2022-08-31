Tax department detects unaccounted income from real estate developers

During the course of the search operation, a large number of incriminating evidence including documents and digital data have been found and seized, the department alleged.
The Income Tax Department said on Wednesday it has detected unaccounted income of more than ₹250 crore from two real estate groups based in Kolkata.
The tax irregularity was detected during a search operation on 18 August, the department said.
During the course of the search operation, a large number of incriminating evidence including documents and digital data have been found and seized, the department alleged.
There is evidence of out of books cash transactions, the department alleged. Documents and electronic data indicate routing of unaccounted money through shell companies, the department alleged. Evidence found during the search operation indicates use of unaccounted funds in land acquisition, the department alleged in the statement.
The key persons admitted use of shell companies for infusion of unaccounted funds in the form of share capital, share premium and unsecured loans through sale of bogus investments, according to the department.
The search action has, so far, led to a detection of a total unaccounted income of more than Rs. 250 crore. During the course of the search, 16 bank lockers have been found which have been placed under restraint. Further investigations are in progress, the department said in the statement. (ends)
