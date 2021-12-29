NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department has in searches carried out in premises of two business groups in Chhattisgarh detected alleged unaccounted income of more than ₹200 crore, as per an official statement on Wednesday.

The searches were held last week on the groups in Raipur and Korba engaged in manufacturing of iron and steel products, coal washery and the business of transportation. The search covered more than 35 premises spread over Raipur, Korba, Bilaspur and Raigarh districts of Chhattisgarh, the statement said.

During the search action in one of the groups, a parallel set of cash books was found. First analysis of these parallel set of cash books reveals a systematic record of unaccounted transactions of more than ₹200 crore, the department said.

Evidence also suggests certain entities of this group have been allegedly indulging in suppression of actual production and making unaccounted sales in cash, which are not recorded in the regular books of account. In the case of one such entity, parallel set of books of account shows transactions of about ₹50 crore, which are not reflected in the regular books of account, the department said.

The statement also alleged this group has been evading taxable income by obtaining bogus purchase invoices from related group entities engaged in transportation.

Analysis of documents in the case of the other business group shows malpractices to evade taxes on income by resorting to obtaining of share capital with unsubstantiated share premium and claim of expenses on bogus purchases, the statement said. The key person of this group has admitted an undisclosed income of ₹20 crore, the statement said.

