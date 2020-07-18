New Form 26AS: Tax department says now it knows more about you

Form 26AS earlier used to give details of taxes deducted and collected at source (TDS and TCS) and some other details including other taxes paid and TDS defaults but the more comprehensive statement of financial transactions to be shown in the revised form will “help the taxpayers recall all their major financial transactions so that they have a ready reckoner to enable them while filing the income tax returns." The revised version of form 26AS will also specify pending as well as completed income tax proceedings and status of income tax demand and refund.