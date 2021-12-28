NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department said on Tuesday it has detected alleged tax evasion after searches were conducted at the premises of four businesses in Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Officials detected alleged tax evasion of more than ₹450 crores in all the cases together, two separate statements from the department showed.

In the case of searches carried out in Maharashtra at the premises of a group engaged in civil construction, alleged tax evasion of ₹150 crore has come to light, the department said.

During the search and seizure operation, many incriminating documents and digital evidences have been seized, the department said.

The seized documents revealed large-scale suppression of taxable income by inflating expenses, mainly by way of the claim of non-genuine sub-contract expenses and unverifiable old sundry creditors. The search team also detected that these subcontracts have been awarded to family members and their employees who have not rendered services in this regard, the department said in one of the statements.

In the case of the other group, a land developer in Maharashtra, it has been found that substantial part of land transactions have been carried out in cash which are not accounted for in the regular books of account.

The department said in a separate statement that searches were carried out last week at the premises of two other groups too. One group is engaged in manufacturing electrical switches, wires, LEDs, real estate and hotel business in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand while the other group is engaged in money lending business in Jaipur and nearby cities. The search covered more than 50 premises spread over various locations including Jaipur, Mumbai, and Haridwar.

First analysis of evidence shows that several entities, engaged manufacturing switches, wires and LEDs have been selling such goods which are not recorded in the regular books of account. During the investigation, it was also noticed that they were claiming bogus expenses to reduce taxable income. The trail of receipt of cash component on unaccounted sale of goods has also been found. In the case of this group, the search team has detected transactions showing undisclosed income of more than Rs.150 crore. The key person of the group has admitted Rs.55 crore as undisclosed income and has offered to pay tax.

The analysis of seized and other related documents relating to the other group has revealed that most of the loans are given in cash and a relatively high rate of interest has been charged on these loans. Neither the loans advanced nor the interest income earned on it, have been disclosed in the returns of income of the persons engaged in this business. Evidence relating to undisclosed income of more than Rs.150 crore has been detected in this group, the department said.

