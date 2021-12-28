Tax department searches business groups in Rajasthan, Maharashtra

First analysis of evidence shows that several entities, engaged manufacturing switches, wires and LEDs have been selling such goods which are not recorded in the regular books of account. During the investigation, it was also noticed that they were claiming bogus expenses to reduce taxable income. The trail of receipt of cash component on unaccounted sale of goods has also been found. In the case of this group, the search team has detected transactions showing undisclosed income of more than Rs.150 crore. The key person of the group has admitted Rs.55 crore as undisclosed income and has offered to pay tax.