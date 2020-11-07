Tax department searches Chennai-based group for undisclosed income

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department has detected unaccounted income of ₹1,000 crore during a search conducted on a Chennai-based group, said an official statement on Saturday.

The group, operating in the IT infrastructure sector,has foreign assets, which are not disclosed in its income tax return, the department said, adding that searches were carried out on Wednesday at five locations in Chennai and Madurai. Out of the ₹1,000 crore unaccounted income detected, the assessee has disclosed ₹337 crore, the statement said.

The department said, without naming the group, that the entity has very nominal investment in a Singapore registered company but holds 72% of its shares, while the other investor in the company that holds the remaining stake had put in almost the entire capital. This resulted into a benefit or gain of around ₹200 crore in the hands of the group that was not disclosed by it in its income tax return, the statement said.

During the search, tax sleuths found evidence of shell companies, used to siphon off funds from the main group. The siphoned off funds had been transferred abroad for buying shares, the statement said.

The Income Tax department has been conducting searches in various parts of the country in recent weeks on entities suspected of tax evasion and money laundering.

