NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department has searched a hospitality and real estate business group based in Delhi and Mumbai and detected undisclosed funds parked in certain low tax jurisdictions, said an official statement from the department.

The search on the group, which is also engaged in the business of marble and lights trading, led to detection of a web of companies in Malaysia, which has been used to invest in its hospitality business in India, the department alleged in its statement. It is estimated that quantum of such funds exceeds Rs. 40 crore, the department alleged. The search operation conducted last Thursday covered 18 premises across Delhi, Mumbai and Daman.

During the search operation, evidence in the form of hard copy documents and digital data have been found and seized, the statement said. These pieces of evidence indicate that the group has parked its undisclosed money abroad in certain low tax jurisdictions, the department alleged.

Evidence gathered indicates that the group has invested in a few companies abroad, which have been incorporated specially for commodity trading, the statement said. The net worth of one such company including its profits earned has allegedly not been disclosed by the group in its income tax returns for the relevant period.

The promoter of the group has allegedly invested in an immovable property abroad which has not been disclosed in his Income tax return in addition to certain offshore entities set up for commodity trading, which have also not been declared, the department alleged.

The search also revealed that the group was involved in out-of-books cash sales in its India operations, the department alleged.

In its trading business of marble and lights, evidence indicates unaccounted cash sales to the extent of 50% to 70% of the total sales and undisclosed excess stock of Rs. 30 crore, the statement claimed.