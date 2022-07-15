Tax department searches hospitality firm2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 07:42 PM IST
During the search operation, evidence in the form of hard copy documents and digital data have been found and seized.
During the search operation, evidence in the form of hard copy documents and digital data have been found and seized.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department has searched a hospitality and real estate business group based in Delhi and Mumbai and detected undisclosed funds parked in certain low tax jurisdictions, said an official statement from the department.