comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ News / India/  Tax department seizes cash, jewellery worth 102 cr from various premises
Back Back

Tax department seizes cash, jewellery worth ₹102 cr from various premises

 Livemint

About 55 premises were covered during the search in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and New Delhi, the department statement said

A bank staff member counts Indian 500 rupee notes to give to customers on November 24, 2016, in the wake of the demonetisation of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes in Mumbai. The US dollar hit a record high against the Indian rupee November 24 as the greenback surges on expectations of a rate hike next month following Donald Trump's shock presidential election victory. The US currency bought 68.8625 rupees during early afternoon forex trading, surpassing the previous high of 68.8450 recorded in August 2013. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEEPremium
A bank staff member counts Indian 500 rupee notes to give to customers on November 24, 2016, in the wake of the demonetisation of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes in Mumbai. The US dollar hit a record high against the Indian rupee November 24 as the greenback surges on expectations of a rate hike next month following Donald Trump's shock presidential election victory. The US currency bought 68.8625 rupees during early afternoon forex trading, surpassing the previous high of 68.8450 recorded in August 2013. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has seized cash and jewellery worth 102 crore in a search operation conducted at the premises of certain government contractors, real estate developers and their associates on 12 October, the department said in a statement.

About 55 premises were covered during the search in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and New Delhi, the department statement said.

The search resulted in seizure of allegedly unaccounted cash of about Rs94 crore and gold and diamond jewellery of over 8 crore, aggregating to more than R 102 crore. Further, a cache of about 30 luxury wrist watches of foreign make were unearthed from the premises of a private salaried employee, the statement said.

The search led to the detection of a large number of incriminating evidence in the form of documents and digital data, the statement said.

The contractors were allegedly involved in suppressing their income by inflation of expenses by booking bogus purchases, non-genuine claim of expenses with sub-contractors and claiming ineligible expenses, the statement said. The irregularities detected in utilization of contract receipts, has resulted in generation of huge unaccounted cash and creation of undisclosed assets, the statement said.

The department said that the contractors it searched were also allegedly involved in booking expenses for non-business purposes.

The tax authority does not disclose the identity of the assessees. Large scale unaccounted cash transactions, which were not found recorded in the books of account, have also been found during the search, from the premises of assessees, sub-contractors, and associates including certain cash handlers, the department said. Further investigations are in process. Real estate developers and jewellers frequently come in the radar of the tax authority for alleged financial irregularities.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 09:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App