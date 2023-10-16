Tax department seizes cash, jewellery worth ₹102 cr from various premises
About 55 premises were covered during the search in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and New Delhi, the department statement said
New Delhi: The Income Tax department has seized cash and jewellery worth ₹102 crore in a search operation conducted at the premises of certain government contractors, real estate developers and their associates on 12 October, the department said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message