Tax department starts survey at premises of think tank CPR

A survey, unlike a search, is conducted only during business hours and excludes residential premises of individuals involved and is seen as a process that is less extensive than a search.
New Delhi: The Income Tax department has started a survey at the premises of Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), according to a person informed about the development.
The person quoted above said that the exercise started on Wednesday and it was too early to comment on what has been detected so far.
CPR said in its website that it is a non-profit, non-partisan, independent institution dedicated to research. It has been in existence since 1973 and lists several eminent personalities as former members of its governing board and faculty. Dr Manmohan Singh and Justice YV Chandrachud are listed as former governing board members.
There were no immediate response to emails sent to the finance ministry spokesperson and to CPR on Wednesday seeking comments for the story.