Tax department tempered scrutiny of filings in 2018-19, shows data

The government’s idea is to lower tax rates as the tax base widens, but the economic slowdown, which has affected the growth in tax return filings, has come in the way. Return filings can decline for two reasons—death of the tax payer or income loss. After having grown at more than 20% in 2016-17 and 2017-18, total returns filed showed a close to 2% contraction in 2018-19. The department received over 6.73 crore returns in 2018-19 compared with over 6.87 crore returns in in 2017-18.