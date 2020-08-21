The Income Tax department has unearthed about 100 properties in Bhopal, most of which are in the names of persons of no means, said an official statement.

The searches held at various places in Bhopal on Thursday revealed unaccounted cash was invested in these properties, it said.

During the search, documents related to these properties in the nature of plots, flats and agricultural lands having market value of about Rs.105 crore have been found.

The statement said without disclosing the name that one of the persons covered in the search was a builder who also runs a cricket academy. “Documents indicate that a huge amount of undisclosed cash was invested in these properties in the last six years. Most of the properties have been found in the names of persons of no means, indicating that these are benami properties," the tax department said.

The department also seized cash and jewellery worth Rs. 1.8 crores. Documentary evidence gathered during the search shows involvement of some retired government servants in the racket and their benami properties. Investigations are still in progress, the department said.

