Tax department urges tax payers to file returns to avoid late fee

Tax department urges tax payers to file returns to avoid late fee2 min read . 06:25 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Over 40.9 million income tax returns had been filed till Thursday and more than 3.6 million returns were filed on Thursday, the income tax department said on Friday while urging assessees to file returns for the 2022-23 assessment year without delay.
“The due date to file income tax return (ITR) for assessment year 2022-23 is 31 July, 2022. Please file your ITR now, if not filed as yet. Avoid late fee," the department said in a social media post.
The department has been sending emails and text messages to assessees as per its database, in addition to an online advocacy drive. Early filing of tax returns enables the department to process the returns and issue refunds quickly.
More than 31 million tax returns filed have been verified so far, and over 24 million returns have been processed, the department said on its e-filing portal.
As per rules, in case of delayed filing of ITR, assessees with income up to ₹500,000 will be charged a late fee of ₹1,000 and for with higher incomes, a late fee of ₹5,000 will be levied. Authorities have been taking extra efforts to issue refunds as quickly as possible as part of making return filings and tax payments as painless and convenient as possible.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last week that taxpayers have vindicated the trust-based approach that the government has followed which she said was evident from the trend of improved tax collections and the increase in the number of income tax returns filed.
Increasingly, income tax returns are capturing much more data not only about a person’s assets and income but also about high value spending. This includes foreign travel expenses and high energy consumption above specified monetary threshold. This allows the department to see whether the assets and spending habits match with the reported sources of income.
