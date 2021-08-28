New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Saturday said it has cracked a case of ₹175.5 crore unaccounted income with the help of Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities and vehicle movement data.

The detection of unaccounted income surfaced after search operations were carried out in more than 44 premises which covered a steel manufacturer and trader with presence in Pune, Nashik Ahmednagar and Goa.

Evidence taken during the search carried out on Wednesday showed that the group engaged in booking bogus purchases of scrap and sponge iron from various 'fake invoice issuers' who were also covered in the search operation, the department said without naming the company.

The invoice issuers have admitted that they supplied bills without any materials and also generated fake e-way bills to show it as genuine transactions and to claim GST input credit, the department said.

“With the active support of GST Authorities, Pune, "Vehicle movement tracking app" was used to identify fake e-way bills. Total bogus purchases identified from these parties, so far, is about Rs.160 crore," the department said, adding that the quantum of bogus purchases is likely to increase substantially.

The department also found unaccounted real estate investments, cash and jewellery. The search is still on.

Authorities handling GST, customs and Income Tax are now sharing data that helps in finding mismatches in information disclosed by businesses and further probe into suspected cases of evasion. Mint reported on 7 July that GST authorities have started detecting instances of tax evasion by verifying the electronic permits issued for goods transportation (e-way bills) with the radio frequency tags commercial vehicles use to pass through toll plazas.

E-way bills are needed for transportation of goods worth more than ₹50,000 by a GST registered person, within and across states.

