Tax dept detects 1200 cr irregularity after search at Hyderabad-based group

New Delhi: The Income Tax department said on Friday it has detected alleged financial irregularity of ₹1,200 crore in a Hyderabad-based real estate business during a search and seizure operation held earlier this week.

The group is engaged in real estate, construction, waste management and infrastructure business. As a result of the operation on Tuesday, the entities and associates of the business have admitted to having an unaccounted income of ₹300 crore and have agreed to pay due taxes, the department said in a statement without naming the business.

During the operation, many incriminating documents were seized indicating involvement of the group in unaccounted transactions, the department said.

The group allegedly sold a majority stake in one of its arms to a Singapore-based buyer during FY19, earned capital gains, and entered into a series of share transactions with related parties creating a loss that was set off against the capital gains earned from the sale of group entity.

“Incriminating evidence/documents have been recovered, which indicate that the loss was artificially created to set off the respective capital gain. The search operation led to detection of artificial loss of approximately Rs. 1200 crore, which is to be taxed in the hands of the respective assessees," the department said.

According to the department, the assessee also incorrectly claimed bad debts to the tune of ₹288 crore on account of related-party transactions, which was set off against the profits earned from the divestment in the group company.

Unaccounted cash transactions with the associates of the group have also been detected during the search, and the quantum is under assessment. Further investigations are in progress, tax department said.

