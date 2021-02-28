OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tax dept detects Rs220 cr black income after raids on Chennai-based tiles maker

The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of about 220 crore after it raided a leading tiles and sanitaryware manufacturer based in Chennai, the CBDT said.

The action was carried out on February 26 and a total of 20 premises in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kolkata were searched and surveyed, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker prepares a coronavirus antigen rapid test.

Odisha makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from these 5 states

1 min read . 08:38 AM IST
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, Moroccan nurse administers the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of the vaccination campaign, at cheikh Khalifa Hospital in Casablanca, Morocco. As the coronavirus pandemic exploded worldwide last April, global organizations banded together to help ensure vaccines would be distributed fairly. But the COVAX initiative has been dogged by shortages of cash and supplies as well as logistical hurdles. Some poorer countries have been unwilling to wait for COVAX, and have found other ways to get vaccines. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar, File)

Second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive from tomorrow: All you need to know

1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Protesters shout slogans and flash three-finger salutes during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 27.

More protests against coup planned in Myanmar after hundreds arrested

2 min read . 07:46 AM IST
Tikait is leading the protest at Ghazipur.

Rakesh Tikait to tour 5 states in March to drum up support for farmers' protest

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST

The CBDT said in a statement that 8.30 crore cash was seized during the raids on the group engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of tiles and sanitaryware. The group is the "leader" in tiles business in south India.

"In the course of search, unaccounted sale and purchase of tiles were detected. Details of unaccounted transactions were unearthed in the secret office and the software maintained in the cloud," it claimed.

It was found that the transactions to the extent of 50% were out of books, the statement claimed. "Considering the previous turnover, the suppression of income may be in the range of 120 crore. This is in addition to 100 crore of undisclosed income introduced by the group as share premium through shell companies," it claimed.

"Total undisclosed income detected so far comes to 220 crore," the CBDT alleged.

The statement issued late Saturday night said the searches were on.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), that frames policy for the tax department, meanwhile, said it was fully prepared to check and monitor the role of money in influencing voters.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The department remains committed to track the generation of unaccounted cash and its movement in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, it said.

Assembly polls to TN and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout