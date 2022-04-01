Tax disputes pile up in absence of authorities

Akhilesh Ranjan, former member, central board of direct taxes, said while there was a problem of vacancies on the AAR benches, replacing the authority with a board may not be the solution. “The problem was that retired judges were not coming and joining. While chief commissioners may be senior officers who know the law, they are ultimately revenue officers. So the taxpayer is not going to feel that he is going to get an objective opinion. So, most cases may reach high courts," Ranjan, who is also a tax policy adviser at PwC India, said.