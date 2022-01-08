Tax evasion: Raid on gutkha trader's factory in UP's Varanasi1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2022, 06:15 PM IST
- A team raided the factory of gutkha trader Laxmikant Pandey, alias Pammi, on Friday night
|
Listen to this article
The tax authorities raided the factory of a gutkha trader in Varanasi’s Pandeypur, sources said on Saturday.
So far, no official statement has come out in this regard.
A team raided the factory of gutkha trader Laxmikant Pandey, alias Pammi, on Friday night, they said.
According to the sources, the team seized papers and a computer hard disk. Prima facie, tax evasion of lakhs of rupees has come to the fore, the sources said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!