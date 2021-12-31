NEW DELHI: Filing of income tax returns in the new portal is picking up pace with close to 3.3 million returns having been filed on Thursday, the tax department said on Friday, while urging those who have not filed to do so before the deadline.

More than 55 million income tax returns had been filed in assessment year 2021-22 till 1130 am on Friday, the department said. This includes 215,000 returns filed in the preceding one hour.

Tax department officials and executives of Infosys Ltd. which has developed the new portal—www.incometaxindia.gov.in—had held meetings to fix glitches in the system noticed immediately after its launch in June. The filings so far indicate the portal is working smoothly.

Of all the returns filed, the largest is the class of tax payers filing ITR-1. Over 27.8 million tax payers have used this form.

The department had given extra time for various filings including for tax return for assessment year 2022, for which the due date is Friday. Earlier in the week, the department gave another opportunity to regularise tax returns for assessment year 2020-21 that ended in March 2021 which have not been authenticated electronically or by sending a signed physical copy yet.

Tax returns are to be authenticated within four months of filing but as a one-time exception, assessees are now allowed to do so by the end of February 2022.

