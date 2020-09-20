Tax holiday for start-ups for some time will aid economic recovery: Jayant Sinha

Domestic investors are very interested in financing startups but naturally they expect a level playing field which means that the tax treatment has to be on par with listed securities and we have to enable large domestic institutional investors to be supportive. That is because there is obviously a challenge when you finance a startup largely through angel or early stage venture capital fund, then, when they need scale up financing, it becomes difficult to provide the same and that is what makes our domestic investors a little reluctant to participate. If they know they have sufficient capital available at all funding stages, and that they can exit which is an over-riding concern for an investor, then they are much more inclined to participate. We have to make sure the whole investing cycle is robust.