Subscribe

₹104 crore tax evasion by tobacco dealers detected this fiscal year, says govt

The government has detected cases of tax evasion by tobacco dealers, amounting to a significant sum of 104 crore till June of this financial year. 

Eshita Gain
Updated25 Jul 2025, 08:06 PM IST
Advertisement
The government has detected 61 cases of tax evasion by dealers of tobacco products, amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>104.38 crore till June this financial year.
The government has detected 61 cases of tax evasion by dealers of tobacco products, amounting to ₹104.38 crore till June this financial year.

The authorities have detected 61 cases of tax evasion by dealers of tobacco products such as gutka, cigarettes and pan masala across the country, amounting to 104.38 crore till June this financial year.

Advertisement

The information was provided to the Lok Sabha on Friday in response to a question on whether the government has assessed the extent of tax evasion, illicit trade and unregulated manufacturing in the Zarda sector.

Tough to estimate revenue loss

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav stated that the Department of Revenue has informed that the illegal trade of tobacco products is a clandestine activity, making it difficult to accurately estimate the loss of revenue.

Also Read | Volkswagen India unit faces $1.4 billion tax evasion notice: Report

However, Jadhav’s reply confirmed that “Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) zones and Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence (DGGI) have detected 61 cases of (tax evasion by) gutka/chewing tobacco/cigarettes/pan masala (entities) involving tax amounting to approximately 104.38 crore in the current financial year up to June 2025."

Advertisement

Enforcement actions and compliance

Regarding steps taken to strengthen the enforcement action, Jadhav explained that the DGGI and CGST officers have been sensitised to deal with the issue.

Also Read | World No Tobacco Day: Experts say ‘vaping more dangerous than cigarettes’

Their focus is on verifying and enhancing the level of compliance of registered taxpayers as well as identifying unregistered entities to bring them under the tax net.

Regulatory framework for tobacco products

Jadhav also clarified the regulatory landscape surrounding tobacco products.

  • Pan Masala standards: The standards for pan masala are prescribed under sub-regulation 2.11.5 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011. Manufacturers are required to comply with these specifications.
  • Gutka standards: It was also noted that no standards of gutka are prescribed under this specific regulation.

Advertisement
Also Read | Karnataka raises legal age for tobacco consumption
  • Prohibition of Tobacco in food: Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction of Sales) Regulation, 2011, prevents the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in food products.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.
Business NewsNewsIndia ₹104 crore tax evasion by tobacco dealers detected this fiscal year, says govt
Read Next Story