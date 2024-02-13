Tax mop-up: the back story and the year ahead

How sharply has tax collection risen?

As of 10 February, the net collection of direct tax (after adjusting for refunds) has increased by 20.25% and stood at ₹15.6 trillion. This is already 80% of the revised budget estimate of ₹19.5 trillion with two months still left to go in the financial year 2024. The earlier budget estimate was for ₹18.23 trillion. This increase was fuelled by personal income tax payments which grew by around 27%. Corporate income tax also registered a growth of 13.6%. As a percentage of GDP, direct tax collection in FY24 is estimated at 6.6% which is significantly higher than 6.1% in FY23 and 4.8% in FY21.