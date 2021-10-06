Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tax officials unearth Rs834 crore fraud

Tax officials unearth Rs834 crore fraud

Premium
Last month, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) detected instances of clandestine removal of tobacco and irregular utilization of tax credits. 
1 min read . 07:10 PM IST Livemint

  • The detection of the network of entities was done by Mumbai zone officials

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials have bust a network of entities that deal in fake transactions, leading to detection of 834 crore in tax evasion and arrest of six persons, according to an official update. 

NEW DELHI : Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials have bust a network of entities that deal in fake transactions, leading to detection of 834 crore in tax evasion and arrest of six persons, according to an official update. 

The detection of the network of entities was done by Mumbai zone officials. The tax authority had launched a special drive to identify leads for investigation based on data analytics. This has brought to light 17 fake networks in the fortnight from 15 September to 1 October, CBIC said in an update posted on its website. Of the 834 crore of tax evasion detected, 1 crore has been recovered, so far.  

The detection of the network of entities was done by Mumbai zone officials. The tax authority had launched a special drive to identify leads for investigation based on data analytics. This has brought to light 17 fake networks in the fortnight from 15 September to 1 October, CBIC said in an update posted on its website. Of the 834 crore of tax evasion detected, 1 crore has been recovered, so far.  

The detection the network of entities is the latest in the indirect tax administration’s anti-evasion drive, which relies on extensive use of data analytics and information gathering from various sources. GST authorities have been gradually tightening the compliance requirements and leveraging technology enabled features of the indirect tax system to plug revenue leakage.   

The detection the network of entities is the latest in the indirect tax administration’s anti-evasion drive, which relies on extensive use of data analytics and information gathering from various sources. GST authorities have been gradually tightening the compliance requirements and leveraging technology enabled features of the indirect tax system to plug revenue leakage.   

Last month, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) detected instances of clandestine removal of tobacco and irregular utilization of tax credits. Officials in Hyderabad detected a case of 118 crore of non-payment of GST relating to payment received for transfer of development rights, the update said.  

Last month, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) detected instances of clandestine removal of tobacco and irregular utilization of tax credits. Officials in Hyderabad detected a case of 118 crore of non-payment of GST relating to payment received for transfer of development rights, the update said.  

The anti-evasion drive comes at a time Central and state tax authorities are not in a position to raise taxes for revenue mobilization. The option before them is to widen and deepen the tax net. Increasingly, various agencies of the central and state governments have been working together to detect mismatches in the declarations made by assessees, which help in identifying suspicious transactions.

The anti-evasion drive comes at a time Central and state tax authorities are not in a position to raise taxes for revenue mobilization. The option before them is to widen and deepen the tax net. Increasingly, various agencies of the central and state governments have been working together to detect mismatches in the declarations made by assessees, which help in identifying suspicious transactions.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

India in last stage of finalising details on global min ...

Premium

Bharat Biotech submits data on Covid drug clinical tria ...

Premium

Major military reshuffle in Pakistan, Lt Gen Nadeem Anj ...

Premium

ED attaches assets worth ₹26.98 cr of Rose Valley Grou ...

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

India in last stage of finalising details on global min ...

Premium

Bharat Biotech submits data on Covid drug clinical tria ...

Premium

Major military reshuffle in Pakistan, Lt Gen Nadeem Anj ...

Premium

ED attaches assets worth ₹26.98 cr of Rose Valley Grou ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!