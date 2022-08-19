Tax officials will not summon CEOs, CMDs ‘routinely’3 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 01:21 AM IST
- CBIC issued guidelines that officers have to follow while exercising their power of arrest
NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has told field officers to be judicious while exercising their power of issuing summons to senior officials of companies such as chief executive officers, chairman and managing directors and chief financial officers (CFOs), an official order issued late on Wednesday said.