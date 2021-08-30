Tax refund: I-T Department asks taxpayers to send online response for AY 20-21

The tax department said that it "has also commenced processing of ITRs 1 and 4 for AY 2021-22 and refunds, if any, will be issued directly to the bank account of the taxpayer." "For financial year 2021-22, the Income Tax Department has issued refunds of over ₹51,531 crore upto August 23," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}